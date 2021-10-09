Can San Diego snap a five-match losing streak Saturday when it faces Portland in NCAA men's soccer?

The San Diego men's soccer team will look for its second win of the season Saturday as it takes on Portland.

The Toreros sit at 1-9-0 this season, including an 0-1-0 record in conference play. Portland enters Saturday at 5-5-0 on the season, with the same 0-1-0 conference record.

How to Watch San Diego at Portland in Men's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 1

The Toreros hold the all-time series lead over the Pilots at 22-18-8, with last year's meeting ending in a 1–1 tie.

San Diego is averaging 0.9 goals per game while allowing 2.9. Nicklas Clausen leads the Toreros with four goals while Luke Pardoe has two. In the Toreros' most recent match, Cameron Kaemerle and Mason Tunbridge scored but the team still lost 3–2 to Gonzaga.

Portland also dropped its WCC opener, falling 1–0 to Saint Mary's and stretching the team's losing streak to three games, all shutouts. That included a 2–0 loss to No. 3 Washington, the team's second loss to a ranked opponent.

The Pilots have scored just eight goals this season for an average of 0.8 per game. Only Sebastian Nava has multiple goals for Portland.

