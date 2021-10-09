    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego at Portland in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can San Diego snap a five-match losing streak Saturday when it faces Portland in NCAA men's soccer?
    Author:

    The San Diego men's soccer team will look for its second win of the season Saturday as it takes on Portland.

    The Toreros sit at 1-9-0 this season, including an 0-1-0 record in conference play. Portland enters Saturday at 5-5-0 on the season, with the same 0-1-0 conference record.

    How to Watch San Diego at Portland in Men's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Stadium 1

    You can live stream the San Diego at Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Toreros hold the all-time series lead over the Pilots at 22-18-8, with last year's meeting ending in a 1–1 tie. 

    San Diego is averaging 0.9 goals per game while allowing 2.9. Nicklas Clausen leads the Toreros with four goals while Luke Pardoe has two. In the Toreros' most recent match, Cameron Kaemerle and Mason Tunbridge scored but the team still lost 3–2 to Gonzaga.

    Portland also dropped its WCC opener, falling 1–0 to Saint Mary's and stretching the team's losing streak to three games, all shutouts. That included a 2–0 loss to No. 3 Washington, the team's second loss to a ranked opponent.

    The Pilots have scored just eight goals this season for an average of 0.8 per game. Only Sebastian Nava has multiple goals for Portland.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    San Diego at Portland

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

