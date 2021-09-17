How to Watch Stanford at UCLA

Stanford and UCLA have both had trouble finding their footing to start the 2021 season. The Cardinal come into the game just 2-1-1, while the Bruins are 3-2.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Stanford at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stanford is currently on a three-match streak without a loss. During that time it has beat Pacific and UC Santa Barbara and tied San Jose State. The Cardinal will look to make it four straight matches without a loss and pick up a huge win at UCLA.

The Bruins had their three-match winning streak snapped when Portland shut them out 1-0. It was a tough loss for UCLA as it had been playing well with its only other loss coming to a ranked Lipscomb squad.

The Bruins have been playing better as of late but need to take care of their home field against Pac-12 rival Stanford. Winning at home is always important but even more so when conference play starts.

Stanford will play three non-conference matches after Thursday, while the Bruins stay inside the Pac-12 when they play Cal in their next match at home Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.