How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

UCLA women's soccer puts its unbeaten record on the line when it travels to Arizona Thursday night.

UCLA women's soccer suffered its first non-win of the year last Friday vs. Oregon. The Ducks didn't score against the mighty Bruin defense, but didn't allow a goal either in a 0-0 draw.

How to Watch: UCLA at Arizona

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Bruins had won their first eight matches of the year, but couldn't find the back of the net in their last match despite outshooting Oregon 14-8. Although the Bruins didn't get the win they once again didn't give up a goal.

It was the eighth time in nine matches that they have not given up a goal. The only shot that has got by the Bruins goalie was an 88th-minute goal by UC Irvine in UCLA's first match of the year.

Arizona has not been as good this year. The Wildcats have struggled this season and are just 3-5 heading into their home match with UCLA. They lost their Pac-12 opener 2-0 to Washington State in their last match out.

They will look to turn around this misfortune and pull off the huge upset against UCLA. The Wildcats may have a tough time scoring against the vaunted Bruin defense, so they, in turn, must play great defense and look to do what Oregon did in their match with UCLA.

