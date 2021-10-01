How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA women's soccer puts its unbeaten record on the line when it travels to Arizona Thursday night.
Author:

UCLA women's soccer suffered its first non-win of the year last Friday vs. Oregon. The Ducks didn't score against the mighty Bruin defense, but didn't allow a goal either in a 0-0 draw.

How to Watch: UCLA at Arizona

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream UCLA at Arizona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins had won their first eight matches of the year, but couldn't find the back of the net in their last match despite outshooting Oregon 14-8. Although the Bruins didn't get the win they once again didn't give up a goal. 

It was the eighth time in nine matches that they have not given up a goal. The only shot that has got by the Bruins goalie was an 88th-minute goal by UC Irvine in UCLA's first match of the year. 

Arizona has not been as good this year. The Wildcats have struggled this season and are just 3-5 heading into their home match with UCLA. They lost their Pac-12 opener 2-0 to Washington State in their last match out.

They will look to turn around this misfortune and pull off the huge upset against UCLA. The Wildcats may have a tough time scoring against the vaunted Bruin defense, so they, in turn, must play great defense and look to do what Oregon did in their match with UCLA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

