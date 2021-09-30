How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon State

UCLA may not be the favorite to win the Pac-12 in men's soccer, but the team is making a case on why it should be. The Bruins have got off to a 2-0 start in Pac-12 play after beating Stanford and Cal.
How to Watch: UCLA at Oregon State
Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021
Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
The Bruins will take their perfect conference record on the road when they go to Oregon State on Thursday. The match with the Beavers will be a battle of two teams that have played well this year but are largely being ignored in the Pac-12.
This matchup will be Oregon State's Pac-12 opener after finishing its non-conference slate with a 1-1 tie to UC Santa Barbara. It will finally give the Beavers a chance to see how they measure up with the rest of the conference.
UCLA has done a great job of taking care of business early, but the teams runs into a hungry Oregon State team looking to do the same.
