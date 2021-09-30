How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon State

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in NCAA Men's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 play as the team travels to Oregon State on Thursday night.
Author:

UCLA may not be the favorite to win the Pac-12 in men's soccer, but the team is making a case on why it should be. The Bruins have got off to a 2-0 start in Pac-12 play after beating Stanford and Cal.

How to Watch: UCLA at Oregon State

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream UCLA at Oregon State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins will take their perfect conference record on the road when they go to Oregon State on Thursday. The match with the Beavers will be a battle of two teams that have played well this year but are largely being ignored in the Pac-12.

This matchup will be Oregon State's Pac-12 opener after finishing its non-conference slate with a 1-1 tie to UC Santa Barbara. It will finally give the Beavers a chance to see how they measure up with the rest of the conference.

UCLA has done a great job of taking care of business early, but the teams runs into a hungry Oregon State team looking to do the same.

Be sure to watch live to see which of these Pac-12 teams will make some noise.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

UCLA at Oregon State NCAA Men's Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Orem vs. Timpview

4 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah

4 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch San Jose State at Boise State

4 minutes ago
HSFB Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State

4 minutes ago
USATSI_13771299
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

4 minutes ago
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Colorado State at Fresno State

4 minutes ago
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch BYU vs. Santa Clara

4 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon State

4 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy