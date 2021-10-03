October 3, 2021
How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Washington looks to stay perfect on the season when it hosts No. 23 UCLA on Sunday afternoon in NCAA men's soccer.
Author:

The Washington men's soccer team is 8-0-0 on the year entering Sunday's match against UCLA. The No. 2 Huskies are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 1–0 overtime win against No. 13 San Diego State in their Pac-12 opener.

How to Watch: UCLA at Washington

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the UCLA at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aztecs had not lost a game before that, but the Huskies limited them to just nine shots in their shutout win. The victory put Washington in the driver's seat in the Pac-12.

The No. 23 Bruins come to Washington after a 4–3 loss to Oregon State on Thursday. They blew a 3–1 lead in the match as they gave up three goals in a four-minute span.

UCLA (6-3-0) will look to rebound against Washington. Before the loss to Oregon State, UCLA had a three-game winning streak, with wins against Stanford, California and UC Riverside.

UCLA has allowed 1.11 goals per game and has scored 1.89 goals per game. Washington has allowed just 0.38 goals per game and has scored 2.25 goals per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

