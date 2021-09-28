How to Watch UMass at Yale in NCAA Men's Soccer

UMass will seek its third straight win when it heads to Yale Tuesday night for an NCAA men's soccer showdown.

The UMass men's soccer team steps out of conference to battle Yale Tuesday night. The Minutemen are searching for their third straight win after beating UMass Lowell 2-1 in double overtime and then picking up their first Atlantic Ten Conference win against St. Joseph's 2-1.

How to Watch UMass at Yale:

Match Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the UMass at Yale match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday's win against St. Joseph's evened the Minutemen's conference record at 1-1 after they lost their opener to No. 15 St. Louis 3-2. That match has been their only one against a ranked team so far this season. The Minutemen led 2-1 late before giving up two goals in the last two minutes.

Yale comes into the match at 3-3 after alternating wins and losses all year long. If that trend continues, the Bulldogs will win tonight, as they lost their last match to Akron 1-0.

The Bulldogs share one common opponent with UMass. They also beat UMass Lowell, though the Bulldogs did it by a final score of 4-1, their biggest margin of victory all year.

These two programs last met in 2019 with Yale coming out with a 1-0 overtime victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.