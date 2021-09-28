September 28, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch UMass at Yale in NCAA Men's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UMass will seek its third straight win when it heads to Yale Tuesday night for an NCAA men's soccer showdown.
Author:

The UMass men's soccer team steps out of conference to battle Yale Tuesday night. The Minutemen are searching for their third straight win after beating UMass Lowell 2-1 in double overtime and then picking up their first Atlantic Ten Conference win against St. Joseph's 2-1.

How to Watch UMass at Yale:

Match Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the UMass at Yale match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday's win against St. Joseph's evened the Minutemen's conference record at 1-1 after they lost their opener to No. 15 St. Louis 3-2. That match has been their only one against a ranked team so far this season. The Minutemen led 2-1 late before giving up two goals in the last two minutes.

Yale comes into the match at 3-3 after alternating wins and losses all year long. If that trend continues, the Bulldogs will win tonight, as they lost their last match to Akron 1-0.

The Bulldogs share one common opponent with UMass. They also beat UMass Lowell, though the Bulldogs did it by a final score of 4-1, their biggest margin of victory all year.

These two programs last met in 2019 with Yale coming out with a 1-0 overtime victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

