    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest looks to pull off an upset of No. 5 Virginia Tech and get its fourth straight win Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Virginia Tech and Wake Forest men's soccer teams enter their match Saturday night two points out of first place in their respective divisions in the ACC.

    The No. 5 Hokies are two points back of both No. 9 Duke and No. 7 Pitt in the Coastal Division and the Demon Deacons are two back of No. 23 Clemson and Louisville in the Atlantic Division.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Virginia Tech at Wake Forest match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    When they meet Saturday, they will be looking to extend their winning streaks and to move up the division standings.

    The Hokies head on the road winners of their last two and six of their last seven. The only blemish in that streak was a 0–0 draw with Boston College. The last time Virginia Tech lost on Sept. 11, a 1–0 defeat to Duke. That remains the Hokies' only loss of the season.

    Wake Forest comes in as hot as the Hokies. The Demon Deacons have won their last three matches to get them to 7-4-1 overall. They are just 2-2-1 in ACC play but they do have a win over then No. 5 Pitt.

    Both of these teams are playing well and have a shot at winning their division, which should make this a great match to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16053968
    Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954282
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Penguins

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954275
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers vs. Canadiens

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16102024
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Men's College Soccer

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954772 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning vs. Capitals

    30 seconds ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry (2) is up ended by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. UNLV

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16925009
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16954361
    NHL

    How to Watch Stars at Bruins

    30 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy