How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Men's College Soccer

Wake Forest looks to pull off an upset of No. 5 Virginia Tech and get its fourth straight win Saturday night.

The Virginia Tech and Wake Forest men's soccer teams enter their match Saturday night two points out of first place in their respective divisions in the ACC.

The No. 5 Hokies are two points back of both No. 9 Duke and No. 7 Pitt in the Coastal Division and the Demon Deacons are two back of No. 23 Clemson and Louisville in the Atlantic Division.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Wake Forest match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

When they meet Saturday, they will be looking to extend their winning streaks and to move up the division standings.

The Hokies head on the road winners of their last two and six of their last seven. The only blemish in that streak was a 0–0 draw with Boston College. The last time Virginia Tech lost on Sept. 11, a 1–0 defeat to Duke. That remains the Hokies' only loss of the season.

Wake Forest comes in as hot as the Hokies. The Demon Deacons have won their last three matches to get them to 7-4-1 overall. They are just 2-2-1 in ACC play but they do have a win over then No. 5 Pitt.

Both of these teams are playing well and have a shot at winning their division, which should make this a great match to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.