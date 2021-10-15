NC State looks to extend its unbeaten streak to three when it hosts Virginia on Friday.

Virginia heads to NC State on Friday after coming off a tough 2-1 overtime loss to Denver on Tuesday. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Cavaliers, as they led for most of the match before giving up a goal with just over 10 minutes left and then lost it in overtime.

How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The loss dropped their overall record to 4-7-2. Virginia gets back to ACC play on Friday, looking for its second win in the conference. The Cavaliers knocked off Boston College last week for their only ACC win.

NC State hosts Virginia after beating High Point 4-0 on Tuesday. Kuda Muskwe scored two goals, one in each half to help the Wolfpack pick up the win.

NC State is 6-4-2 overall but has yet to pick up a win in conference play. Currently, the team is 0-3-2 in the ACC and has only scored one goal total in its five matches.

This match features two teams desperate to get a win and move out of last place in the Atlantic Division in the ACC.

