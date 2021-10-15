    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NC State looks to extend its unbeaten streak to three when it hosts Virginia on Friday.
    Author:

    Virginia heads to NC State on Friday after coming off a tough 2-1 overtime loss to Denver on Tuesday. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Cavaliers, as they led for most of the match before giving up a goal with just over 10 minutes left and then lost it in overtime.

    How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Virginia at NC State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped their overall record to 4-7-2. Virginia gets back to ACC play on Friday, looking for its second win in the conference. The Cavaliers knocked off Boston College last week for their only ACC win.

    NC State hosts Virginia after beating High Point 4-0 on Tuesday. Kuda Muskwe scored two goals, one in each half to help the Wolfpack pick up the win.

    NC State is 6-4-2 overall but has yet to pick up a win in conference play. Currently, the team is 0-3-2 in the ACC and has only scored one goal total in its five matches.

    This match features two teams desperate to get a win and move out of last place in the Atlantic Division in the ACC.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16868413
    High School Football

    How to Watch Dowling Catholic at Valley in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16863547
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Loyola Marymount at San Diego in Women's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16138607
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15961809
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445
    High School Football

    How to Watch Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15962050
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911688
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16910599
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy