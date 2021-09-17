September 17, 2021
How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia and Virginia Tech both look to snap losing streaks as the in-state rivals meet Friday night.
The Virginia and Virginia Tech men's soccer teams square off Friday night as each looks for its first ACC win of the year. In their conference openers, Virginia dropped a 3-1 contest to Syracuse while Virginia Tech lost a 1-0 match to No. 12 Duke.

How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech:

Match Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Virginia at Virginia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to Duke marked No. 17 Virginia Tech's first of the year after two wins and two draws. The Hokies, who hold a 2-2-1 record, have played well through the early season They beat then-No. 1 Marshall 3-2, tied No. 19 Seton Hall and lost a close match to Duke.

Virginia has not started as strong as its rivals. After wins against Western Michigan and High Point to start the year, the Cavaliers have two losses and a tie in their last three matches. Unlike the Hokies, though, the Cavaliers' schedule has not been filled with ranked teams, adding more sting to the early-season stumbles.

Last season, these two teams played four times combined between the fall and spring seasons. Virginia Tech went 2-1-1 in those meetings.

