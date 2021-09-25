How to Watch Huskies vs. Pilots

The Washington men's soccer team has gone a perfect 6-0 and have only given up three goals so far this season. They head to Portland looking to continue their winning streak.
How to Watch Washington Huskies at Portland Pilots:
Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021
Game Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 1
Friday's match is the last for the No. 3 Huskies before the start of their Pac-12 schedule.
The Pilots will be looking for a big upset. They are 5-3 so far this season, including an 0-2 loss to their only ranked opponent so far, then-No. 22 Oregon State.
The Huskies have big dreams this year, especially with the start they have had. Washington just needs to make sure it is not looking ahead to a top-20 battle with San Diego State next week. If they can avoid that pitfall, the Huskies should be in good shape for this game.
Both teams have shown they have a very good defense and can win low scoring games. It may not be the ranked matchup that jumps off the page, but it might be a hidden gem.
