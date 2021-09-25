How to Watch Huskies vs. Pilots

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Huskies at Portland Pilots in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington puts its perfect record on the line when it travels to Portland for its last game before the start of its Pac-12 schedule.
Author:

The Washington men's soccer team has gone a perfect 6-0 and have only given up three goals so far this season. They head to Portland looking to continue their winning streak.

How to Watch Washington Huskies at Portland Pilots:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Washington at Portland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday's match is the last for the No. 3 Huskies before the start of their Pac-12 schedule.

The Pilots will be looking for a big upset. They are 5-3 so far this season, including an 0-2 loss to their only ranked opponent so far, then-No. 22 Oregon State.

The Huskies have big dreams this year, especially with the start they have had. Washington just needs to make sure it is not looking ahead to a top-20 battle with San Diego State next week. If they can avoid that pitfall, the Huskies should be in good shape for this game.

Both teams have shown they have a very good defense and can win low scoring games. It may not be the ranked matchup that jumps off the page, but it might be a hidden gem.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Washington at Portland in Men's College Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Riordan vs. Bellarmine College Prep

just now
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in NCAA Women's Soccer

just now
UNLV
NCAA Football

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Huskies vs. Pilots

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Wyoming at New Mexico in NCAA Women's Soccer

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16813173
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16694099
NASCAR

How to Watch Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

1 hour ago
USATSI_13819377
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in NCAA Women's Soccer

1 hour ago
Florida Gators Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy