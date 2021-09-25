How to Watch Huskies vs. Pilots

Washington puts its perfect record on the line when it travels to Portland for its last game before the start of its Pac-12 schedule.

The Washington men's soccer team has gone a perfect 6-0 and have only given up three goals so far this season. They head to Portland looking to continue their winning streak.

How to Watch Washington Huskies at Portland Pilots:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Washington at Portland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday's match is the last for the No. 3 Huskies before the start of their Pac-12 schedule.

The Pilots will be looking for a big upset. They are 5-3 so far this season, including an 0-2 loss to their only ranked opponent so far, then-No. 22 Oregon State.

The Huskies have big dreams this year, especially with the start they have had. Washington just needs to make sure it is not looking ahead to a top-20 battle with San Diego State next week. If they can avoid that pitfall, the Huskies should be in good shape for this game.

Both teams have shown they have a very good defense and can win low scoring games. It may not be the ranked matchup that jumps off the page, but it might be a hidden gem.

Regional restrictions may apply.