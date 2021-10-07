On Thursday evening, the Washington Huskies and Stanford Cardinal will face-off in an intriguing college soccer matchup.

The 2021 college soccer season is in full swing and there are plenty of big games on the schedule this week. Among those big games is tonight's matchup between the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal. While the Cardinal are not ranked heading into this matchup, the Huskies are currently the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.

How to Watch: Washington vs. Stanford

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream Washington at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite Stanford not being ranked, it is without a doubt a threat to win this game. The Cardinal are 4-4-1 coming into this game. Even if they don't win this matchup, they should be able to hang with the Huskies and make it a game.

So far this season, Washington has a 9-0 record. In its two conference matchups, it has defeated the No. 23 ranked UCLA Bruins and the No. 13 ranked San Diego State Aztecs. Needless to say, the Huskies have been a dominant force this year.

If the Cardinal want to pull off this upset, they are going to need to play a nearly perfect game. However, they are fresh off of a 5-0 win over the California Golden Bears and are feeling good.

Regional restrictions may apply.