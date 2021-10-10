How to Watch Washington at California in Men's College Soccer

The Washington men's soccer team hits the road Sunday for a matchup with California.

How to Watch Washington Huskies at California Golden Bears:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

You can live stream the Washington at California game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the No. 2 Huskies have a 10–0 record. To say that they have been dominant would be an understatement. They will put their undefeated record on the line against a struggling California team.

In their most recent game, the Huskies beat Stanford 3–1 on the road with goals from Ryan Sailor, Dylan Teves and Gio Miglietti.

The Golden Bears have a 2-7-1 record so far this season. They will look for a shocking upset against the Huskies on Sunday to give their season a jolt.

California has lost its last six matches, including a 5–0 loss to Stanford last Sunday and a 1–0 loss to Oregon State in its most recent outing. The Golden Bears have not scored a goal since their 2–1 loss to UCLA on Sept. 19.

Tune in to see if Washington can stay undefeated.

Regional restrictions may apply.