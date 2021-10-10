    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington at California in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    California hosts No. 2 Washington on Sunday in NCAA men's soccer.
    Author:

    The Washington men's soccer team hits the road Sunday for a matchup with California.

    How to Watch Washington Huskies at California Golden Bears:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    You can live stream the Washington at California game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the No. 2 Huskies have a 10–0 record. To say that they have been dominant would be an understatement. They will put their undefeated record on the line against a struggling California team.

    In their most recent game, the Huskies beat Stanford 3–1 on the road with goals from Ryan Sailor, Dylan Teves and Gio Miglietti.

    The Golden Bears have a 2-7-1 record so far this season. They will look for a shocking upset against the Huskies on Sunday to give their season a jolt.

    California has lost its last six matches, including a 5–0 loss to Stanford last Sunday and a 1–0 loss to Oregon State in its most recent outing. The Golden Bears have not scored a goal since their 2–1 loss to UCLA on Sept. 19.

    Tune in to see if Washington can stay undefeated.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Washington at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16901855
    Golf

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

    14 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

    14 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_16925943
    NHRA

    How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_14943778
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 1: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    14 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington

    14 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at California in Men's College Soccer

    14 seconds ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_13596141
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Liberty at North Carolina in Women's Field Hockey

    14 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy