    October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Washington at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 Washington takes on Gonzaga in a top-tier NCAA men's soccer matchup Saturday.
    A key matchup of the NCAA men's soccer season takes place Saturday as No. 2 Washington hits the road to take on Gonzaga.

    How to Watch Washington Huskies at Gonzaga Bulldogs:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Stadium 2

    You can live stream the Washington at Gonzaga game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Huskies have compiled a dominant 11–0 record. They are coming off of a 4–0 win against California in their most recent matchup. Imanol Rosales, Dylan Teves, Nick Scardina and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored for the Huskies in the win.

    Their schedule also includes wins against then-No. 23 UCLA and then-No. 13 San Diego State.

    The Huskies score 2.45 goals per game and allow just 0.45 goals per game. They have outshot their opponents 172–98 on the season and outscored their opponents 27–5 on the season.

    However, the Bulldogs would love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler. They are 6–5 on the season and have a talented roster that, on Saturday, will try to pull off an upset against the top-ranked team in the country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Washington at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
