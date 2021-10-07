How to Watch Crimson Tide vs. Razorbacks

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama at Arkansas in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arkansas puts its nine-match winning streak and perfect SEC record on the line when it hosts Alabama on Thursday.
    Arkansas has been on a tear lately. The Razorbacks have won nine matches in a row after losing their first two matches of the season. Their nine-match winning streak has included a four-match streak against SEC opponents.

    How to Watch: Alabama at Arkansas

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream Alabama at Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Razorbacks have beaten No. 13 Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Georgia to start off conference play. They have overwhelmed their conference opponents, outscoring them 13-2 overall.

    Alabama has not played as well in the SEC. The team is just 2-2 in the conference. The Crimson Tide did pick up their biggest win of the year last time out when they beat No. 24 LSU 1-0. The Crimson Tide scored in the 85th minute to get the upset win.

    The win against LSU was big, as they had just come off a bad 3-0 loss to Vanderbilt the match before. The loss to the Commodores snapped a two-match winning streak for the Crimson Tide.

    Arkansas comes in playing great soccer and is the big favorite, but Alabama also enters the match with a lot of confidence after beating LSU on Friday. 

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Alabama at Arkansas Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
