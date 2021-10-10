Arizona State looks to pick up its first Pac-12 win of the year when it travels to Oregon on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona State heads up to Oregon on Sunday looking to get in the win column for the first time in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils have lost their last three matches after playing to a 2-2 draw with Washington in their first conference match.

How to Watch: Arizona State at Oregon

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Sun Devils have not played poorly in their last three matches but have come up a goal short in all of them.

In their last match, they gave up two goals in a two-minute stretch early in the game and couldn't recover. They did score a goal late but would lose 2-1 to Oregon State.

The Sun Devils will have a tough match on Sunday against Oregon but will look to pull off the upset and finally get that first win.

The Ducks come into the match after beating last-place Arizona 1-0. The win moved their record to 2-1-1 in the Pac-12.

Oregon was coming off a loss to No. 7 Stanford before that match. The Cardinal beat the Ducks 2-1 after scoring two goals in the second half.

Oregon is chasing the top of the conference and needs to pick up a win against the struggling Sun Devils. The Ducks need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their match next Thursday against first-place USC.

