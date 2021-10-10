    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State looks to pick up its first Pac-12 win of the year when it travels to Oregon on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Arizona State heads up to Oregon on Sunday looking to get in the win column for the first time in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils have lost their last three matches after playing to a 2-2 draw with Washington in their first conference match.

    How to Watch: Arizona State at Oregon

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the Arizona State at Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sun Devils have not played poorly in their last three matches but have come up a goal short in all of them. 

    In their last match, they gave up two goals in a two-minute stretch early in the game and couldn't recover. They did score a goal late but would lose 2-1 to Oregon State.

    The Sun Devils will have a tough match on Sunday against Oregon but will look to pull off the upset and finally get that first win.

    The Ducks come into the match after beating last-place Arizona 1-0. The win moved their record to 2-1-1 in the Pac-12. 

    Oregon was coming off a loss to No. 7 Stanford before that match. The Cardinal beat the Ducks 2-1 after scoring two goals in the second half.

    Oregon is chasing the top of the conference and needs to pick up a win against the struggling Sun Devils. The Ducks need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their match next Thursday against first-place USC.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Arizona State at Oregon in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
