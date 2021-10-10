How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arizona State heads up to Oregon on Sunday looking to get in the win column for the first time in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils have lost their last three matches after playing to a 2-2 draw with Washington in their first conference match.
How to Watch: Arizona State at Oregon
Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021
Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
The Sun Devils have not played poorly in their last three matches but have come up a goal short in all of them.
In their last match, they gave up two goals in a two-minute stretch early in the game and couldn't recover. They did score a goal late but would lose 2-1 to Oregon State.
The Sun Devils will have a tough match on Sunday against Oregon but will look to pull off the upset and finally get that first win.
The Ducks come into the match after beating last-place Arizona 1-0. The win moved their record to 2-1-1 in the Pac-12.
Oregon was coming off a loss to No. 7 Stanford before that match. The Cardinal beat the Ducks 2-1 after scoring two goals in the second half.
Oregon is chasing the top of the conference and needs to pick up a win against the struggling Sun Devils. The Ducks need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their match next Thursday against first-place USC.
