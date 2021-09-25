September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The one-loss Sun Devils look to open conference play with a win over Washington in NCAA Women's Soccer.
Author:

No. 15 Arizona State (8-1-0) is off to a strong start to this year's college women's soccer season. On Friday night, it will open Pac-12 play on the road against Washington (2-4-1).

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona 

Live stream the Arizona State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils have lost just once this season, falling 5-2 against No. 5 LSU in early September. The team has won three games in a row since, including a 3-2 win over Texas Tech, a team that received votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll and was ranked No. 21 in the country at the time. 

The team ranks 29th in the country in goals per game at 2.78 and are led by Nicole Douglas, who has nine goals and four assists this season. She ranks second in Division I in total goals and fifth in points per game thanks to her assists.

Washington isn't off to a good start to this season, but the Huskies have faced a tough schedule. The team opened the season with road losses to No. 4 North Carolina and No. 2 Duke, plus has lost to strong Portland and New Mexico teams.

The Huskies defense has shown improvement lately, allowing just four goals over the past five games, with goalkeeper Olivia Sekany sitting fifth in the Pac-12 in saves per game. 

But the UW offense is averaging just 0.86 goals per game, which ranks 268th in the country. Can the defense slow Arizona State down enough to get the upset?

This has traditionally been a close matchup, with Arizona State winning seven of the meetings, while Washington has six wins. There have been five ties, including a 1-1 draw back in March.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Arizona State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Riordan vs. Bellarmine College Prep

just now
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in NCAA Women's Soccer

just now
UNLV
NCAA Football

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Huskies vs. Pilots

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Wyoming at New Mexico in NCAA Women's Soccer

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16813173
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16694099
NASCAR

How to Watch Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

1 hour ago
USATSI_13819377
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in NCAA Women's Soccer

1 hour ago
Florida Gators Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy