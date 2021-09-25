How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in NCAA Women's Soccer

The one-loss Sun Devils look to open conference play with a win over Washington in NCAA Women's Soccer.

No. 15 Arizona State (8-1-0) is off to a strong start to this year's college women's soccer season. On Friday night, it will open Pac-12 play on the road against Washington (2-4-1).

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

The Sun Devils have lost just once this season, falling 5-2 against No. 5 LSU in early September. The team has won three games in a row since, including a 3-2 win over Texas Tech, a team that received votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll and was ranked No. 21 in the country at the time.

The team ranks 29th in the country in goals per game at 2.78 and are led by Nicole Douglas, who has nine goals and four assists this season. She ranks second in Division I in total goals and fifth in points per game thanks to her assists.

Washington isn't off to a good start to this season, but the Huskies have faced a tough schedule. The team opened the season with road losses to No. 4 North Carolina and No. 2 Duke, plus has lost to strong Portland and New Mexico teams.

The Huskies defense has shown improvement lately, allowing just four goals over the past five games, with goalkeeper Olivia Sekany sitting fifth in the Pac-12 in saves per game.

But the UW offense is averaging just 0.86 goals per game, which ranks 268th in the country. Can the defense slow Arizona State down enough to get the upset?

This has traditionally been a close matchup, with Arizona State winning seven of the meetings, while Washington has six wins. There have been five ties, including a 1-1 draw back in March.

