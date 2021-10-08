How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

Can Arizona rebound against Oregon after a poor start to conference play?

Arizona (3-7-0, 0-3-0) is off to a slow start in Pac-12 play, dropping its first three games. Can the Wildcats get on track on Thursday against Oregon (6-1-4, 1-1-1)?

The Ducks entered Pac-12 play without a loss. Through three games, the team has a 1-1-1 record and is coming off of its first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Stanford 2-1 last game.

Ally Cook scored the only goal for Oregon in that loss. The Ducks were outshot 29-4 by the Cardinal in a game where Oregon just couldn't keep possession of the ball. Goalkeeper Leah Freeman's eight saves weren't enough as the Ducks allowed its first goals since the September 12th game against Baylor.

As for Arizona, the team has been outscored 8-2 in three Pac-12 games, including a 4-1 loss to USC last time out. Jenna Studer scored the first goal of her career in that loss.

The Wildcats average 1.1 goals per game, while allowing 2.0. Jill Aguilera is the only Arizona player to score multiple goals this season; she has five. Madison Goerlinger has a team-high four assists.

Oregon won 1-0 when these teams met in March. No team has won multiple games in this series since Arizona won in 2014 and 2015.

