September 24, 2021
How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State is looking to win its fourth match in a row when it hosts Arizona to open Pac-12 play.
Washington State is quietly having a very good year in women's soccer. The Cougars are 6-1-1 and have pitched a shutout in every one of their wins. They have given up just three total goals and have scored 24 of their own. 

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State:

Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

The Cougars were picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 this year, but even then, the start to the year has been pretty impressive. Defensively, they are one of the best in the conference so far, but the schedule gets tougher with the start of conference play.

Arizona, unlike the Cougars, has struggled so far this year. The Wildcats come into this match just 3-4. They have been shut out in three of their four losses and have struggled to score all year long. It won't be easy to score once again when they take on Washington State on Friday.

Arizona was picked to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12. The Wildcats will need to figure things out quickly if they expect to compete in the conference.

The beginning of Arizona's Pac-12 schedule is tough as it hosts UCLA and USC after its trip to Washington State. It could be a rough start to conference play for the Wildcats.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Arizona at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
