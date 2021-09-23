September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two strong SEC programs face off in College Station when Texas A&M hosts Arkansas in an exciting NCAA women's soccer matchup.

Texas A&M (5-3-1) has opened the 2021 women's college soccer season with one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Aggies faced four ranked teams already and now prepare to face a fifth as No. 16 Arkansas (6-2) visits Thursday for an SEC battle.

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Arkansas at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas has faced its own tough schedule, opening the year with back-to-back losses to No. 2 Duke and No. 4 North Carolina. The Razorbacks were outscored 4-1 in those two games, but the team has gone on a six-game winning streak since. The victories include triumphs over BYU and Tennessee, teams that were ranked at the time of the games but are currently outside of the Top 25.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 4-0 win over UT Martin on Sunday, a game that followed the 3-1 win over Tennessee that opened conference play. On this six-game winning streak, Arkansas is averaging 4.17 goals per game, a number that would rank second in Division I across a full season. Even with the first two games factored in, this team is 11th in scoring offense.

The Aggies lost a non-conference meeting with No. 6 Pepperdine last time out. In their SEC opener against Kentucky, the team won 3-0. The team's best win was a 3-1 victory over No. 22 Clemson. The Aggies led for most of the first half before allowing a goal in the 62nd minute. But a Barbara Olivieri goal just one minute later put A&M in front for good.

When these teams met last October, Arkansas won a 2-1 game in Fayetteville. The Aggies lead the all-time series 8-4, but Arkansas has won the last three meetings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Arkansas at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16732197
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
