The Razorbacks look to open conference play 4-0 when they face Georgia.

Following two wins to open the season, Arkansas (8-2-0, 3-0-0) has gone on an eight-match winning streak. Will it stretch that to nine on Sunday against Georgia (8-2-1, 1-1-1)?

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Arkansas at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Razorbacks struggled out of the gate, losing to Duke and North Carolina. But the Blue Devils are currently No. 4 in the country and the Tarheels are No. 5, and Arkansas rebounded from that by beating ranked BYU in its third game.

In its last game, Arkansas beat Ole Miss 4-1 with Anna Podojil scoring a pair of goals. For that performance and her showing against Texas A&M, Podojil was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Georgia is coming off a big win over LSU. The Tigers were ranked No. 5 in the country, but dropped to No. 24 after the loss. The Bulldogs won that game 2-1 in overtime last Sunday.

Mollie Belisle has 12 goals this season, tying her with Arizona State's Nicole Douglas for the Division I lead. Dani Murguia has added seven goals as has Danielle Lewin. The Bulldogs score the sixth-most goals per game, while Arkansas scores the 11th most.

These teams last met in 2019, when they played to a 1-1 tie.

Regional restrictions may apply.