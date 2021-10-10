Arkansas looks to stay undefeated in conference play when it faces Vanderbilt.

No. 7 Arkansas (10-2-0, 5-0-0) will hit the road to Nashville on Sunday to face Vanderbilt (6-5-2, 3-1-1) in a rematch of last year's SEC title game, which saw Vanderbilt win 3-1.

How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

After dropping its first two games of the season—road losses to ACC powers Duke and North Carolina—the Razorbacks have run off 10 wins in a row, including five to open SEC play.

Through 12 games, Arkansas has allowed nine goals. Four of those came in the losses. In five SEC games, Arkansas has four wins by multiple goals.

Anna Podojil's eight goals lead the team. She's added five assists as well. Parker Goins leads the team with seven assists and has scored six goals.

Vanderbilt has collected half of its 2021 wins in SEC play, each coming over the last three games. The team outscored Alabama, Missouri and Kentucky by a combined score of 11-1.

Raegan Kelley leads Vandy with eight goals, while Madison Elwell has six assists.

Arkansas remains the unquestioned best team in the SEC, but Vanderbilt's impressive run has this program ready to challenge the Razorbacks.

