    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arkansas looks to stay undefeated in conference play when it faces Vanderbilt.
    Author:

    No. 7 Arkansas (10-2-0, 5-0-0) will hit the road to Nashville on Sunday to face Vanderbilt (6-5-2, 3-1-1) in a rematch of last year's SEC title game, which saw Vanderbilt win 3-1.

    How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream Arkansas at Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After dropping its first two games of the season—road losses to ACC powers Duke and North Carolina—the Razorbacks have run off 10 wins in a row, including five to open SEC play. 

    Through 12 games, Arkansas has allowed nine goals. Four of those came in the losses. In five SEC games, Arkansas has four wins by multiple goals.

    Anna Podojil's eight goals lead the team. She's added five assists as well. Parker Goins leads the team with seven assists and has scored six goals.

    Vanderbilt has collected half of its 2021 wins in SEC play, each coming over the last three games. The team outscored Alabama, Missouri and Kentucky by a combined score of 11-1.

    Raegan Kelley leads Vandy with eight goals, while Madison Elwell has six assists.

    Arkansas remains the unquestioned best team in the SEC, but Vanderbilt's impressive run has this program ready to challenge the Razorbacks.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2020

    Arkansas at Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16901855
    Golf

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925943
    NHRA

    How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_14943778
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 1: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at California in Men's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596141
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Liberty at North Carolina in Women's Field Hockey

    6 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy