How to Watch Bucknell at Princeton in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Princeton looks to win its third match in a row when it hosts Bucknell Tuesday night in NCAA women's soccer.
Bucknell heads out of conference to take on Princeton Tuesday night as it looks to bounce back from its loss to Colgate Saturday. That defeat snapped a three-match winning streak for the Bison.

How to Watch Bucknell at Princeton:

Match Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Bucknell at Princeton match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bison are 5-5-1 on the year and 2-1 in the Patriot League. Despite the loss to Colgate, they have showed an improved form in recent weeks.

Princeton comes into the match with wings in its last two matches. The Tigers opened their Ivy League schedule with a 4-0 win over Yale, and then they followed that up with another 4-0 win against Delaware. 

The Tigers are 7-1-1 so far this season and look like one of the best teams in the Ivy League. They hope they can continue their success against Bucknell.

The Tigers received 13 votes in the latest top 25 poll and are looking to break into the rankings with strong play this week.

Princeton won the last time these teams met in 2017 by a score of 1-0. Bucknell will look to reverse that outcome when they play Tuesday night.

