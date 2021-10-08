How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

A pair of teams in the middle of the conference will meet on the pitch Thursday, as Cal (5-2-3, 1-1-1) heads on the road to face Washington (2-5-2, 0-1-2).

How to Watch: Cal at Washington

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Huskies are struggling, posting just two wins all season — 1-0 victories in non-conference play over Loyola Marymount and Seattle. But the team has managed two ties through three Pac-12 games, keeping it alive in conference play for now.

Washington is averaging exactly one goal per game this season while allowing 1.5. Jessika Cowart, Vanessa Millsaps and Summer Yates are all tied for the team lead in goals with two, while Ameera Hussen has one goal and two assists.

Cal is having a better season than Washington, but after four wins in non-conference play, the Golden Bears have just one win in conference play, a 2-1 victory over Oregon State.

Defensively, Cal allows just 0.74 goals per game, which ranks 45th in Division I. On the offensive side, Karlie Lema leads the team with four goals, while Sydney Collins is the assist leader with four.

Washington won the last meeting of these teams in March, coming away with a 2-1 victory. The Huskies have won the past three meetings of these teams.

