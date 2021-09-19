September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southern Cal seeks a fifth-consecutive victory Sunday as the Trojans face Cal State Northridge in NCAA women's soccer.
Author:

The USC and Cal State Northridge women's soccer teams enter their meeting Sunday in very different positions.

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Cal State Northridge at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal State Northridge (1-8) is on a seven-match losing streak, with four of those losses coming against Pac-12 programs. The Matadors were picked to finish fifth in the Big West in the preseason coaches poll, and this tough non-conference schedule could prepare them for their Big West slate.

The Trojans (4-2) lost their first two games but have now won four in a row, including a victory over No. 21 Michigan. 

While USC is unranked it did receive 17 votes in the most recent poll. The team has shut its opponents out in three straight games and is averaging 2.2 goals per game. Cal State Northridge is averaging exactly one goal per game.

These teams last met in 2013, with USC winning 4-1. The Trojans lead the all-time series between these teams 4-0-1. This is the final tuneup for USC before Pac-12 play begins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Cal State Northridge at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16783029
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

USATSI_10571322
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Nevada at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in NCAA Women's Soccer

USATSI_16781229
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC in NCAA Women's Soccer

USATSI_16767298
NFL

How to Watch Vikings at Cardinals

USATSI_16784059
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Giants

USATSI_16716832
NFL

How to Watch Falcons at Buccaneers

USATSI_16563416
IndyCar

How to Watch Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

USATSI_16570519
WNBA

How to Watch the Aces vs. Mercury

USATSI_13297998
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Portland Classic, Final Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy