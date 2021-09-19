How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC in NCAA Women's Soccer

The USC and Cal State Northridge women's soccer teams enter their meeting Sunday in very different positions.

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal State Northridge (1-8) is on a seven-match losing streak, with four of those losses coming against Pac-12 programs. The Matadors were picked to finish fifth in the Big West in the preseason coaches poll, and this tough non-conference schedule could prepare them for their Big West slate.

The Trojans (4-2) lost their first two games but have now won four in a row, including a victory over No. 21 Michigan.

While USC is unranked it did receive 17 votes in the most recent poll. The team has shut its opponents out in three straight games and is averaging 2.2 goals per game. Cal State Northridge is averaging exactly one goal per game.

These teams last met in 2013, with USC winning 4-1. The Trojans lead the all-time series between these teams 4-0-1. This is the final tuneup for USC before Pac-12 play begins.

