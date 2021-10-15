Utah looks to snap its five-match winless streak as the Utes host Cal in NCAA women's soccer Friday.

The Utah women's soccer team hosts Cal on Friday looking to turn the page after suffering its worst loss of the year on Sunday.

The Utes ran into a red-hot No. 5 Southern Cal team and lost 7–0. They will aim to forget about that quickly as they look to get their first Pac-12 win against Cal.

How to Watch Cal at Utah in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Cal at Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes were coming off a 1–1 tie with No. 3 UCLA and had a bit of confidence entering the game against the Trojans. They trailed just 2–0 at halftime but fell apart in the second half, giving up five goals.

On Friday, they will try to get back on track against Cal.

The Bears have also hit a bit of a rough patch. They have lost three of their last four matches, all of them shutouts. The one win in that stretch came 2–1 against Oregon State.

Cal's win against the Beavers is its only Pac-12 win so far this season. The Bears are just 1-3-1 in the conference.

This matchup in the Pac-12 features two teams desperate to pick up a win as they head to the back half of their seasons.

Regional restrictions may apply.