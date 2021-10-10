How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Two strong ACC programs meet in South Bend when No. 24 Notre Dame hosts Clemson.

Notre Dame (11-1-1, 5-0-0) has looked like one of the best teams in the ACC so far in conference play. On Sunday, it'll host Clemson (8-4-0, 3-2-0), a team that's had a strong season but has lost two of its last three games.

How to Watch: Clemson at Notre Dame

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

While undefeated and untied Florida State will be hard for anyone in this conference to beat, Notre Dame is the only other ACC without a loss or tie in conference play.

The Fighting Irish freshmen have been on a hot streak, as Korbin Albert, Katie Coyle, Sophia Fisher and Kaylie Ronan have all scored over the past three games. Sammi Fisher still leads the team with 10 goals, while Olivia Wingate is the assist leader with four. Notre Dame averages 2.85 goals per game while allowing 0.62.

Clemson received votes in the most recent poll. Losses to strong North Carolina and Florida State teams have hurt the team's overall record, but the Tigers bounced back with a 1-0 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech.

Megan Bornkamp leads the team with eight goals. Renee Guion has 10 assists, tied for third-most in the country. The team averages 2.83 goals per game and allows 1.25.

Notre Dame lost to then No. 4 Clemson 2-1 when the teams played last October.

