How to Watch Buffaloes vs. Trojans

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado at USC in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC hosts Colorado on Thursday looking for a ninth consecutive win and its fourth in the Pac-12.
    Colorado will travel to USC on Thursday looking to pull off the upset and win its second Pac-12 game. The Buffaloes have opened up conference play just 1-1-1 after finishing in a tie with Cal, beating Washington and then losing to Washington State.

    How to Watch: Colorado at USC

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream Colorado at USC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Buffaloes haven't been able to get over the hump yet but are looking to slow down a red hot USC team. The Trojans have won eight straight matches, including their first three in the Pac-12. They have been able to take down Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State.

    USC started off its year with two straight losses but since then have been on an eight-match winning streak. The team didn't give up a goal in any of its non-conference wins and has given up just three goals during conference play.

    The Buffaloes will have their hands full trying to solve the Trojan defense on Thursday and pull off the upset. Colorado is still looking for that big win this year and has shown it can play with the top teams. The Buffaloes only lost 2-1 to No. 1 Florida State earlier this year.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Colorado at USC Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
