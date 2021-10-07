How to Watch Buffaloes vs. Trojans

USC hosts Colorado on Thursday looking for a ninth consecutive win and its fourth in the Pac-12.

Colorado will travel to USC on Thursday looking to pull off the upset and win its second Pac-12 game. The Buffaloes have opened up conference play just 1-1-1 after finishing in a tie with Cal, beating Washington and then losing to Washington State.

How to Watch: Colorado at USC

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Buffaloes haven't been able to get over the hump yet but are looking to slow down a red hot USC team. The Trojans have won eight straight matches, including their first three in the Pac-12. They have been able to take down Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State.

USC started off its year with two straight losses but since then have been on an eight-match winning streak. The team didn't give up a goal in any of its non-conference wins and has given up just three goals during conference play.

The Buffaloes will have their hands full trying to solve the Trojan defense on Thursday and pull off the upset. Colorado is still looking for that big win this year and has shown it can play with the top teams. The Buffaloes only lost 2-1 to No. 1 Florida State earlier this year.

