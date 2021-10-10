Colorado heads to No. 3 UCLA looking to deal the Bruins their first loss of the year.

UCLA has climbed up to No. 3 in the latest polls as it continues to remain unbeaten on the year. Utah was able to play the Bruins to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night, but UCLA has yet to lose a match.

How to Watch: Colorado at UCLA

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

UCLA is currently 2-0-2 in the Pac-12 after also playing to a draw with Oregon in its conference opener. The Bruins have defeated both Arizona and Arizona State for their two conference wins.

UCLA will look to stay unbeaten and keep pace with the top of the Pac-12 when it hosts Colorado on Sunday.

The Buffaloes come in as huge underdogs and losers of their last two matches. They dropped a 2-0 decision to Washington State last Sunday and then lost 4-1 to No. 11 USC on Thursday.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Colorado's record to 1-2-1 in the Pac-12. They sit near the bottom of the standings just ahead of Utah, Arizona State and Arizona.

UCLA has taken care of business all year long, and will look to continue to do so on Sunday. The Buffaloes would love nothing better than to play spoiler and give the Bruins their first loss.

