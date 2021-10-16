A pair of Ivy League programs meet on the soccer pitch Saturday when Yale takes on Cornell in NCAA women's soccer.

The Cornell women's soccer team (3-7-2, 1-2-0) will head on the road Saturday to face Yale (1-11-0, 0-3-0) in a battle of Ivy League programs.

How to Watch Cornell at Yale in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Cornell has three wins, most recently beating Colgate 2–1. Its lone conference win came against Columbia, with Evanthia Spyredes scoring the lone goal.

The Big Red average 1.08 goals per game while allowing 2.00. Ava Laden leads the team with five goals and four assists.

As for Yale, the Bulldogs have just one win this season, a 2–0 victory over St. John's just before conference play began.

But the team has dropped its first three Ivy games. The team averages just 0.75 goals per game while allowing 2.75.

Alanna Butcher and Ellie Rappole share the team lead in goals with two, while Butcher's two assists lead the team as well.

Yale won the last meeting of these teams back in 2019, coming away with a 1–0 victory. In 12 previous games in this series, Yale has eight wins.

