September 25, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ivy League favorite Brown faces a tough test in the conference opener when it meets Dartmouth.
Ivy League play kicks off this weekend in women's soccer, and preseason favorite Brown (5-3-0) is set for a tough matchup against Dartmouth (4-2-1). The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed one day due to COVID-19 concerns.

How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Dartmouth at Brown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brown is coming off of a 3-1 win over Northeastern, a game that broke a two-match losing streak. The Bears are averaging 2.38 goals per game and allowing 1.38.

Miya Grant-Clavijo leads the team in goals with four, while Brittany Raphino has three goals and three assists. The team ranks second in the conference in goals per game and fourth in average margin of victory.

Dartmouth was picked to finish sixth out of eight teams in the preseason poll, but the team had a solid non-conference run, finishing with an average goal differential of plus 0.28.

The Big Green are coming off of a close loss to Kansas, losing 2-1 after allowing a late goal by the Jayhawks.

Two Dartmouth players have scored three goals: Allie Winstanley and Hannah Curtin. Winstanley has also contributed four assists as well to lead the team with 10 points.

These teams have met 45 times. Dartmouth won the last meeting in 2019 2-1 and has a 4-3-3 record over the past nine meetings. So while Brown enters this as the favorite, the Big Green can't be counted out in Sunday's contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
25
2021

Dartmouth at Brown

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
