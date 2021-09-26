How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Hoakies

Duke looks to rebound from its first loss of 2021.

No. 2 Duke (7-1-0, 1-1-0) is coming off of its first loss of the 2021 season. The team will try to get back over .500 in conference play on the road against Virginia Tech (7-2-1, 1-0-1).

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Blue Devils entered Thursday's game against No. 7 Virginia coming off of a big win over No. 4 North Carolina, but were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss.

However, Duke was without key forward Michelle Cooper in that loss, who has scored six goals this season and has added three assists as well.

The Hokies are unranked, but received 29 points in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll. The team is 23rd in RPI.

Virginia Tech tied North Carolina in double-OT last time out, with Tori Powell scoring her fourth goal of the season in the first half and Nicole Kozlova scoring her sixth goal in the 79th minute to go up 2-0. However, the Tarheels scored two late goals to force overtime.

Virginia Tech has played a tough schedule, beating then-ranked South Carolina and losing to defending champions Santa Clara.

The Hokies haven't beaten Duke since 2015, though the 2019 game was played to a scoreless tie.

