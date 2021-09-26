How to Watch Blue Devils vs. Hokies in NCAA Women's Soccer

Duke looks to rebound from its first loss of the season against conference foe Virginia Tech.

The Duke women's soccer team will look to rebound from its first loss of the season Sunday against Virginia Tech.

The No. 2 Blue Devils (7-1-0) entered their Thursday match against No. 7 Virginia coming off a win over No. 4 North Carolina, but they were unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss.

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Duke at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

However, Duke was without forward Michelle Cooper in that loss. Cooper has scored six goals this season and has added three assists as well.

The Hokies (7-2-1) are unranked but received 29 votes in the most recent top 25 poll. The team is 23rd in RPI.

Virginia Tech tied North Carolina in double overtime in its most recent match. Tori Powell scored her fourth goal of the season in the first half and Nicole Kozlova scored her sixth goal in the 79th minute to put the team ahead 2-0. The Tar Heels scored two late goals to force overtime and the match ended in a 2-2 tie.

Virginia Tech has played a tough schedule, beating then-ranked South Carolina and losing to defending champion Santa Clara.

The Hokies have not beaten Duke since 2015, though they played the Blue Devils to a scoreless tie in 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.