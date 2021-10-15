    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State looks to defend its top ranking and stay undefeated when it heads to Virginia Tech on Friday.
    Author:

    Florida State just keeps on rolling through the schedule, and ACC opponents have done little to slow it down this season. 

    How to Watch Florida State at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Florida State at Virginia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seminoles have won all six of their conference matches by at least three goals and have only given up three total goals in that stretch. They have been absolutely dominant and are showing no signs of slowing down.

    Virginia Tech gets the next shot at trying to knock Florida State off the top of the mountain, but it won't be easy.

    The Hokies have lost their last two matches and have only won once in their last five outings. Two of those matches were draws, but the Hokies desperately need to start getting wins.

    Virginia Tech did score three goals in its last match against Wake Forest, but the offense will face a stiffer test in the Seminoles' defense on Friday.

    Florida State has not had much trouble with the ACC this year, and Virginia Tech looks like another one that will go down. However, it's tough to go through a full season with a perfect record, and the Hokies want to make sure that doesn't happen by pulling off the upset on Friday. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Florida State at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16594984
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Second Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15866715
    NCAA Men's Hockey

    How to Watch Providence vs Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16138489
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Florida State at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16100997
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch UNLV at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15958783
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15958764
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16934381
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

    2 hours ago
    brittney-griner
    SI Guide

    After Taurasi’s Game 2 Magic, Pivotal Game 3 Looms in WNBA Finals

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy