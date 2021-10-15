Florida State looks to defend its top ranking and stay undefeated when it heads to Virginia Tech on Friday.

Florida State just keeps on rolling through the schedule, and ACC opponents have done little to slow it down this season.

How to Watch Florida State at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Florida State at Virginia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles have won all six of their conference matches by at least three goals and have only given up three total goals in that stretch. They have been absolutely dominant and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Virginia Tech gets the next shot at trying to knock Florida State off the top of the mountain, but it won't be easy.

The Hokies have lost their last two matches and have only won once in their last five outings. Two of those matches were draws, but the Hokies desperately need to start getting wins.

Virginia Tech did score three goals in its last match against Wake Forest, but the offense will face a stiffer test in the Seminoles' defense on Friday.

Florida State has not had much trouble with the ACC this year, and Virginia Tech looks like another one that will go down. However, it's tough to go through a full season with a perfect record, and the Hokies want to make sure that doesn't happen by pulling off the upset on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.