How to Watch Fresno State at Utah State in Women's College Soccer

Fresno State looks for its fourth win in a row when it travels to Utah State on Friday night.

Fresno State has been playing good soccer lately. The Bulldogs have won three in a row and are unbeaten in their last seven. This run comes after they started the season with losses in three of their first four matches.

Fresno State at Utah State

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The winning streak has come at the right time, as it has been during Mountain West play. Fresno State currently sits with a 3-0-1 record in the conference and is in second place behind a 4-0 New Mexico team.

Fresno State has defeated Air Force, Colorado State and Wyoming in its last three matches by a combined score of 10-1. It has been a dominant display by the Bulldogs.

Utah State will look to snap its opponents' winning streak and pick up its third conference win of the year on Friday. The Aggies started off Mountain West play 2-0, but consecutive losses to first-place New Mexico and San Diego State have them at .500 in the league.

Utah State played well in its loss to New Mexico, as it dropped a tough 2-1 match in double overtime. The Lobos scored a goal on a penalty kick in the second overtime to pick up the win.

Fresno State is on a run and has the better Mountain West record, but Utah State is very capable of winning this match.

