September 26, 2021
How to Watch Georgia at LSU in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After starting the season with an 8-0 record, the Tigers will look to rebound after their first loss of 2021.
No. 5 LSU (8-1-0) looks to get back to its winning ways as it hosts Georgia (7-2-1) in an SEC battle. 

How to Watch: Bulldogs vs. Tigers

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream Georgia vs. LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers got off to a strong start, which included victories over ranked teams South Florida, UCF and Arizona State, before falling 2-0 to Ole Miss . It was the first time that LSU had been shut out in a game since an overtime tie against Auburn back in February. LSU is seventh in Division I in goals per game at 3.5.

Georgia is actually outscoring the Tigers so far, averaging 3.67 goals per game, the sixth-most in the NCAA. Mollie Belisle leads the NCAA with 11 goals scored. 

The difference is that LSU allows the 26th fewest goals per game at 0.5, while Georgia allows 1.1, the 138th fewest in Division I.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 2-2 tie with Mississippi State, which followed a 3-0 loss to Auburn. Georgia's biggest win this season came against No. 22 Clemson, with the Bulldogs winning a 3-1 game at home.

This will be the first meeting of these programs since 2019. It was a match that ended in a tie. The last time one of these teams won more than one game in a row against the other was in 2013 and 2014, when the Bulldogs won both meetings.

