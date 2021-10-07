    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Gonzaga at Portland in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Gonzaga looks to bounce back after its loss to BYU when it travels to Portland on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Gonzaga's eight-match winning streak came to a crashing halt when it was dropped by BYU 6-1 in its WCC opener on Saturday. The Bulldogs had come into their conference opener thinking they were one of the best teams in the conference, but they didn't look the part against the Cougars.

    How to Watch: Gonzaga at Portland

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Gonzaga at Portland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They gave up goals early and often. BYU scored five times in the first half, and the Bulldogs were done. It was a shocking outcome for a team that had come in on fire.

    Portland will host Gonzaga after also losing its WCC opener. The Pilots were shut out by Pepperdine 3-0. The loss followed the pattern that has been Portland's season. They have alternated wins and losses all year long.

    If that trend continues, the Pilots will pick a big win against the Bulldogs. Gonzaga will hope to snap it and pull off a victory after being embarrassed in its last match.

    Despite their loss to BYU, the Bulldogs still head to Portland as big favorites in this one. They have looked like the better team so far this year, but doubts have to be creeping in on them after their loss in the opener.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

