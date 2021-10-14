How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota

Illinois looks to extend its unbeaten streak to three matches when it travels to Minnesota on Thursday night.

Illinois got off to a rough start in the Big Ten this season with four straight losses, but the team has found its footing. Minnesota has played Big Ten teams tough this season.

How to Watch: Illinois at Minnesota

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Illinois at Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Illini played to a 1-1 draw against Wisconsin on Friday after beating Maryland 2-1 a little over a week ago.

The win and tie improved their record to 1-4-1 in the Big Ten.

Minnesota is coming off a tough 3-2 loss to No. 25 Purdue on Sunday. The Golden Gophers scored the first two goals but gave up three in the second half, including the game-winner with a little over five minutes remaining.

Minnesota has played well against the top teams in the Big Ten despite not beating any of them. Every one of the Golden Gophers' conference losses has been by just one goal.

They will look to get over the hump and snap the Illini's unbeaten streak on Thursday night. Be sure to tune in to see which Big Ten team comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.