How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois looks to extend its unbeaten streak to three matches when it travels to Minnesota on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Illinois got off to a rough start in the Big Ten this season with four straight losses, but the team has found its footing. Minnesota has played Big Ten teams tough this season. 

    How to Watch: Illinois at Minnesota

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Illinois at Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Illini played to a 1-1 draw against Wisconsin on Friday after beating Maryland 2-1 a little over a week ago. 

    The win and tie improved their record to 1-4-1 in the Big Ten.

    Minnesota is coming off a tough 3-2 loss to No. 25 Purdue on Sunday. The Golden Gophers scored the first two goals but gave up three in the second half, including the game-winner with a little over five minutes remaining.

    Minnesota has played well against the top teams in the Big Ten despite not beating any of them. Every one of the Golden Gophers' conference losses has been by just one goal.

    They will look to get over the hump and snap the Illini's unbeaten streak on Thursday night. Be sure to tune in to see which Big Ten team comes out on top. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Illinois at Minnesota in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota

    21 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

    21 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch York United FC vs. Cavalry FC

    21 seconds ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bucs vs. Eagles

    30 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16437136
    Soccer

    How to Watch Brazil vs. Uruguay

    40 minutes ago
    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Summer Creek vs. North Shore

    1 hour ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic

    1 hour ago
    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy