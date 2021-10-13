    • October 13, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indiana travels to Penn State on Wednesday night looking to extend its unbeaten streak to six matches.
    Indiana heads to Penn State fresh off a hard-fought 1-0 win against Big Ten rival Northwestern. The Hoosiers' Megan Wampler scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute, as Indiana shut out the Wildcats.

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Indiana at Penn State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved the Hoosiers' Big Ten record to 3-1-2 on the year. They're now a point back of second-place Purdue and four points back of first-place Rutgers. 

    Indiana has not lost a match since it dropped its conference opener to Michigan State way back on Sept. 19. Since then, the team has gone five matches with either a win or a tie.

    Penn State will look to snap that streak on its home pitch Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions are also looking to win their second in a row and third in their last four after defeating Maryland 5-1 on Friday.

    The Nittany Lions are just 8-5 own the year, but they own wins against No. 13 West Virginia, No. 3 Virginia and No. 18 Wisconsin. It has been an up-and-down year for Penn State, but the team has shown it can play with and beat some of the best programs in the country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

