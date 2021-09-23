How to Watch Iowa at Indiana in NCAA Women's Soccer

Iowa is looking to go 2-0 in the Big Ten when it heads to Indiana on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes head to Indiana with a 7-1-1 record on the year. It has been a fantastic start for Iowa, one that has included a win over Northwestern over the weekend to open up Big Ten play.

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

The Hawkeyes have six shutouts on the year and have not given up more than one goal in any match this campaign. The defense has been outstanding for Iowa and one that has the Big Ten taking notice.

With how well they have played so far this season, the Hawkeyes have to be one of the favorites to win the Big Ten this year.

Indiana is hoping to get to the top also, but a 1-0 loss in its conference opener to Michigan State has put the team in an early hole. It was the Hoosiers' second loss of the year. They also lost to Memphis 1-0 earlier in the season.

Indiana's defense has been every bit as good as Iowa's, allowing just three total goals on the year. The Hoosiers have also shown they can score. They have tallied three or more goals in three matches this year. The only question is if they can do it against better competition.

This has all the makings of a low scoring battle where the winner could be the first team that scores.

