September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa is looking to go 2-0 in the Big Ten when it heads to Indiana on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes head to Indiana with a 7-1-1 record on the year. It has been a fantastic start for Iowa, one that has included a win over Northwestern over the weekend to open up Big Ten play.

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Iowa at Indiana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawkeyes have six shutouts on the year and have not given up more than one goal in any match this campaign. The defense has been outstanding for Iowa and one that has the Big Ten taking notice. 

With how well they have played so far this season, the Hawkeyes have to be one of the favorites to win the Big Ten this year.

Indiana is hoping to get to the top also, but a 1-0 loss in its conference opener to Michigan State has put the team in an early hole. It was the Hoosiers' second loss of the year. They also lost to Memphis 1-0 earlier in the season. 

Indiana's defense has been every bit as good as Iowa's, allowing just three total goals on the year. The Hoosiers have also shown they can score. They have tallied three or more goals in three matches this year. The only question is if they can do it against better competition.

This has all the makings of a low scoring battle where the winner could be the first team that scores. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Iowa at Indiana in NCAA Women's Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network Alternate
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16159002
WNBA

How to Watch the Wings vs. Sky

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16318355
High School Football

How to Watch Omaha Burke vs. Central

2 minutes ago
USATSI_13260484
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana in NCAA Women's Soccer

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16782356
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Florida State in NCAA Women's Soccer

2 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming in NCAA Women's Volleyball

2 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

4 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy