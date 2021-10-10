    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch James Madison at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    James Madison and Northeastern look to get back on the right track as they meet on the pitch in NCAA women's soccer.
    Both James Madison (4-6-1, 1-1-0) and Northeastern (4-6-1, 1-2-0) enter Sunday's match in Boston looking to establish the consistency that has eluded them this season.

    How to Watch James Madison at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream James Madison at Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Madison is coming off a close loss to No. 10 Hofstra, in which they fell 2–1 last Sunday. That followed a win over Drexel to open their CAA schedule. The team has played a tough schedule, with losses to ranked Virginia and West Virginia, as well as a loss against Louisville.

    Hannah Coulling leads the team with four goals, while Lexi Vanderlinden and Ebony Wiseman both have two goals and three assists.

    The Huskies have the same record as JMU but have not faced the same caliber of opponent. Their toughest game came against No. 18 Harvard, which they lost in double overtime.

    In conference play, the team lost to UNCW 2–0 then beat Towson 1–0 in double overtime.

    Mikenna McManus leads the team with three goals, while Alexis Legowski and Faith Rosenblatt have two assists. 

    James Madison won the last meeting between these teams in 2019 by a 4–3 score.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

