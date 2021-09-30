How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Kentucky at Mississippi State in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky and Mississippi State both shoot for their first SEC win of the year when they play Thursday night.
Author:

Kentucky (6-4-2) heads to Mississippi State on Thursday. Three of the team's four losses have come in SEC play. The Wildcats have played well outside of the conference but have gotten off to a tough start in SEC play.

How to Watch: Kentucky at Mississippi State

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream Kentucky at Mississippi State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have dropped matches against Texas A&M, Florida and South Carolina. They were shut out in their matches with the Aggies and Gators, the last of which was a tough 1-0 loss in overtime. Against the Gamecocks they were able to finally score a goal, but lost 2-1. The Wildcats are hoping their trip south will help them get back into the win column.

Mississippi State is almost in the same boat as the Wildcats. The Bulldogs are still winless in the conference but were able to pull out a 2-2 tie against Georgia. They dropped their other two SEC matches to LSU and Florida.

The Bulldogs have had a lot of close matches this year but are still just 2-4-3. All but one of their losses have been by one goal this year. Their offense has struggled since their first match of the year. They beat UAB 4-0 in their opener but haven't scored more than two goals since.

This should be a great match with two teams searching for their first win in the SEC. Both schools have played well but have come up just short.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Kentucky at Mississippi State in NCAA Women's Soccer

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

4 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Rays vs. Astros

4 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

4 minutes ago
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

4 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

9 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

34 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

SMU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

50 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Tommy Herion (11) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

New Hampshire vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

54 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

South Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy