How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky and Mississippi State both shoot for their first SEC win of the year when they play Thursday night.

Kentucky (6-4-2) heads to Mississippi State on Thursday. Three of the team's four losses have come in SEC play. The Wildcats have played well outside of the conference but have gotten off to a tough start in SEC play.

How to Watch: Kentucky at Mississippi State

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Wildcats have dropped matches against Texas A&M, Florida and South Carolina. They were shut out in their matches with the Aggies and Gators, the last of which was a tough 1-0 loss in overtime. Against the Gamecocks they were able to finally score a goal, but lost 2-1. The Wildcats are hoping their trip south will help them get back into the win column.

Mississippi State is almost in the same boat as the Wildcats. The Bulldogs are still winless in the conference but were able to pull out a 2-2 tie against Georgia. They dropped their other two SEC matches to LSU and Florida.

The Bulldogs have had a lot of close matches this year but are still just 2-4-3. All but one of their losses have been by one goal this year. Their offense has struggled since their first match of the year. They beat UAB 4-0 in their opener but haven't scored more than two goals since.

This should be a great match with two teams searching for their first win in the SEC. Both schools have played well but have come up just short.

