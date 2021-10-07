How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

After breaking into the Top 25, can Notre Dame keep the momentum going?

No. 24 Notre Dame (10-1-1, 4-0-0) has won six matches in a row, including all four of its ACC contests. On Thursday, the team will host Louisville (7-2-1, 3-1-0) in another conference battle.

How to Watch: Louisville at Notre Dame

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 2-1 win over NC State, giving Notre Dame its best-ever start in ACC play.

Notre Dame's Sammi Fisher is tied for eighth in the country in goals scored with 10, while the team is averaging 2.83 goals per game, tied for 16th. Notre Dame is giving up just 0.67 goals per game. With both the offense and defense playing strong, it's going to be tough for other ACC teams to get by the Irish.

Louisville won its last contest against Wake Forest 2-1, led by Emma Hiscock, who scored in the 99th minute to give the Cardinals an overtime win. It was Hiscock's fourth goal of the season.

The Cardinals average 2.2 goals per game, with Hiscock leading a balanced attack. Nina Nicosia is second on the team with three goals and has added three assists as well. Brooke Dardano is the team's assist leader with four. Defensively, Louisville allows 1.4 goals per match.

Notre Dame won the last meeting 1-0. Louisville has just four wins in 17 contests, with the most recent coming in 2018.

