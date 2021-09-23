September 23, 2021
How to Watch Louisville at Syracuse in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look to stay unbeaten in conference play when they face Syracuse in NCAA women's soccer action.

Thursday night will feature some ACC action in the NCAA women's soccer world, as Louisville (5-1-1) travels to upstate New York to face Syracuse (4-3-1).

How to Watch Louisville at Syracuse:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Louisville at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals opened conference play Friday with a 3-2 overtime win over Miami. Louisville went down two goals early but roared back in the second half to force overtime. The team won in double-overtime on a goal by Maisie Whitsett, her second of the season. It was the seventh game-winning goal of her career.

After winning its first four games, Louisville had hit a slight rough patch before the Miami win. The Cardinals lost to Western Kentucky and then tied No. 16 Michigan in another double-overtime contest.

Nina Nicosia and Emma Hiscock each have three goals for the team.

While the Cardinals are coming off of a win to open conference play, the Orange suffered a 4-0 loss to Notre Dame to begin ACC play. After a 4-1 start, Syracuse has dropped to 4-3-1 on the year.

Despite the 4-0 loss, Syracuse goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx had a season-high nine saves. She now ranks fifth all-time in saves for the Orange. Telly Vunipola and Pauline Machtens lead the team with two goals apiece. Vunipola is also the Orange leader in assists. The Syracuse offense has struggled though, with every player to take at least 10 shot attempts shooting 16.7% or worse. In contrast, Louisville's best shooter, Nina Nicosia, is making 21.4% of her kicks.

Louisville has dominated the all-time series between these two teams with a 7-0-1 record.

Regional restrictions may apply.



