    • October 15, 2021
    How to Loyola Marymount at San Diego in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two struggling women's soccer programs meet Friday night when Loyola Marymount takes on San Diego.
    Author:

    The Loyola Marymount women's soccer team (0-13-0) will go for its first win of the season Friday against San Diego (5-7-0).

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at San Diego in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream Loyola Marymount at San Diego on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego won five times in non-conference play, but the team has lost all three of its WCC contests by a combined score of 12–0.

    The Toreros average 1.17 goals per game while allowing 2.08. Michaela Foster leads the team with three goals. Three players, Aryssa Mahrt, Maronne Suzuki and Lexi Nobles, share the team lead in assists with two each.

    Loyola Marymount has played better defensively during conference play, allowing just six goals, but has scored none, just like San Diego.

    On the year, the Lions averages just 0.54 goals per game while allowing 2.23. Five Loyola Marymount players have goals, led by Skylar Robledo and Sydney Schultz with two each.

    Of the 14 meetings between these teams, San Diego has won 12, including the last four in a row. The Toreros came away with a 2–0 victory back in February.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2018

    Loyola Marymount at San Diego

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
