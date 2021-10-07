    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at San Francisco in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Loyola Marymount is searching for its first win of the year when it travels to San Francisco on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Loyola Marymount has struggled this year, as it has failed to win a match. Despite the winless record, the Lions have show improvements lately. 

    After only scoring two total goals in their first eight matches, they have scored three total in their last three matches.

    How to Watch: Loyola Marymount at San Francisco

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Loyola Marymount at San Francisco match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Each of those last three matches have only been one-goal defeats, and the last one was a tough 1-0 double-overtime loss to Pacific.

    San Francisco will look to deny them that win as it looks to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Saint Mary's on Saturday. The loss to the Gaels evened the team's overall record at 4-4-2. 

    The Dons are trying to get their first conference win after that loss to Saint Mary's in their conference opener. That loss was on the heels of their biggest win of the year when they knocked off defending national champ Santa Clara 2-0 a couple of weeks ago. 

    Soccer fans should tune in to see if the Lions can snag their first victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

