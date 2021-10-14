    • October 14, 2021
    How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LSU and Kentucky both look to end long losing streaks when they face off Thursday night.
    LSU started off the year with eight straight wins that included upsets over ranked teams in South Florida, UCF and Arizona State. The Tigers only gave up four goals in those first eight games and looked primed to make a run in the SEC. Kentucky has lost five straight matches, all of which have been in the SEC.

    How to Watch: LSU vs Kentucky on fuboTV

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream LSU at Kentucky on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers even won their first game in conference when they knocked off Mississippi State 2-0. Since then, though, they have lost four straight and have only scored two total goals.

    It has been a shocking turn of events for the Tigers and one they will try to stop when they travel to an equally struggling Kentucky team Thursday night.

    Kentucky has lost five straight matches, all of which have been in the SEC. The Wildcats only scored two goals in that stretch. They have lost four of those matches by just one goal, but that is little consolation right now.

    Their latest loss was on Sunday when they gave up two goals after scoring one to take an early 1-0 lead in the match.

    Both of these schools are looking to snap their losing streaks. They haven't played poorly, but they have both struggled to score. This match could be a low-scoring one.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    LSU at Kentucky in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
