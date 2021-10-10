How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State

    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami at Florida State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 Florida State hosts Miami and looks to stay unbeaten. The Seminoles have won 12 straight games to start the season.
    Author:

    No. 1 Florida State (12-0-0, 5-0-0) is the only team in the country without either a loss or a tie. On Sunday, it hosts Miami (4-7-0, 1-4-0) in an ACC battle, looking for that 13th win. It has won 22 regular-season games in a row.

    Live Stream: Miami at Florida State on fuboTV

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Miami at Florida State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seminoles have played five ACC games, winning each by at least three goals. The last time the team won by a single goal was against No. 22 Auburn.

    FSU has the No. 4 scoring offense in the country, with 3.58 goals per game. It is also No. 16 in scoring defense, giving up 0.5 goals per game.

    Simply put, Florida State is one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the country. Taken together, you can see why this team has been winning so much.

    Miami's season hasn't gone as well. The team has scored just nine goals this season, led by Jackie Koerwitz and Katarina Molina with two each.

    In ACC play, the Hurricanes have a 1-0 win over Boston College, but were also shut out by Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

    Florida State won 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams.

    USATSI_16518846 (1)
