How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Demon Deacons

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest looks to bounce back after its loss to Louisville when the team hosts Miami on Thursday.
    Wake Forest was perfect in its non-conference schedule this year. Not only did the Demon Deacons go 8-0, they didn't give up a goal. The start of ACC play hasn't been as kind to the Demon Deacons, as they have already picked up two losses in conference.

    How to Watch: Miami at Wake Forest

    Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Miami at Wake Forest on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wake Forest dropped its first ACC match 1-0 against No. 9 Virginia and then lost its last match to Louisville 2-1 in overtime. The three goals the Demon Deacons gave up in those losses are the only ones they have allowed this year. They picked up two more shutouts in their other ACC matches when they beat both Boston College and Syracuse.

    Miami will look to solve its defense and pick up its second ACC win. The Hurricanes lost their first three conference matches to Louisville, Notre Dame and Pitt but went on to beat Boston College 1-0 on Saturday. Their win against the Eagles snapped a four match losing streak. 

    The Hurricanes will need to play well on Thursday night if they want to pull off the upset. The Demon Deacons are trying to stay up near the top of the ACC and pick up another win.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
