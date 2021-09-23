September 23, 2021
How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan and Rutgers are both looking to start the Big Ten 2-0 when they face off Thursday night in an intriguing NCAA women's soccer bout.

Michigan and Rutgers have both had great starts to the season, and both are ranked inside the top 20. They only have three losses combined and have both started Big Ten play with a win. The Wolverines picked up a 2-1 overtime win against Illinois, and the Scarlet Knights beat Penn State 2-1. Both teams are looking to get a leg up in conference play with a win Thursday night.

How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Live stream the Michigan at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan heads to Rutgers on a four-match streak without a loss that has included three straight wins. The team's only loss of this season was a 1-0 overtime defeat to USC. 

The Wolverines have shown all year that they have a good defense. They have only given up five goals total in nine games. They haven't had a tough schedule, though, so it will be interesting to see how they do inside the Big Ten.

Rutgers enters this match riding the high of consecutive victories. The two wins came after a two-match losing streak to ranked Princeton and Georgetown. 

Both Michigan and Rutgers are contenders in the Big Ten, so keep an eye on this match. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

