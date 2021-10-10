How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

Nebraska looks for its first Big Ten win of the season when it hosts Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan will go on the road to Nebraska Sunday looking to avoid losing their second straight match.

How to Watch: Michigan at Nebraska

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines traveled to No. 8 Rutgers Wednesday night and it did not end well. They gave up three second-half goals after being tied 1-1 at halftime to lose 4-1.

It was a disappointing end to a match the Wolverines had played well in for the first part of the game. It was the Wolverines' first loss in the Big Ten and dropped their conference record to 2-1-2.

Nebraska will look to extend Michigan's winless streak and win its first conference game when the Wolverines visit Sunday. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 2-1 loss to Northwestern last Sunday. They got down 2-0 before scoring a goal late for the final tally. The loss was their third in five Big Ten matches, with the other two ending in a draw.

Nebraska's last win came way back on Sept. 5 against Loyola, Chicago. Since then it has played seven matches without a win. The Huskers have been very competitive, but just can't get over the hump right now.

