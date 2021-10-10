How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michigan will go on the road to Nebraska Sunday looking to avoid losing their second straight match.
How to Watch: Michigan at Nebraska
Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021
Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
The Wolverines traveled to No. 8 Rutgers Wednesday night and it did not end well. They gave up three second-half goals after being tied 1-1 at halftime to lose 4-1.
It was a disappointing end to a match the Wolverines had played well in for the first part of the game. It was the Wolverines' first loss in the Big Ten and dropped their conference record to 2-1-2.
Nebraska will look to extend Michigan's winless streak and win its first conference game when the Wolverines visit Sunday. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 2-1 loss to Northwestern last Sunday. They got down 2-0 before scoring a goal late for the final tally. The loss was their third in five Big Ten matches, with the other two ending in a draw.
Nebraska's last win came way back on Sept. 5 against Loyola, Chicago. Since then it has played seven matches without a win. The Huskers have been very competitive, but just can't get over the hump right now.
