How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nebraska looks for its first Big Ten win of the season when it hosts Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Michigan will go on the road to Nebraska Sunday looking to avoid losing their second straight match. 

    How to Watch: Michigan at Nebraska

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Michigan at Nebraska on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines traveled to No. 8 Rutgers Wednesday night and it did not end well. They gave up three second-half goals after being tied 1-1 at halftime to lose 4-1.

    It was a disappointing end to a match the Wolverines had played well in for the first part of the game. It was the Wolverines' first loss in the Big Ten and dropped their conference record to 2-1-2.

    Nebraska will look to extend Michigan's winless streak and win its first conference game when the Wolverines visit Sunday. The Cornhuskers are coming off a 2-1 loss to Northwestern last Sunday. They got down 2-0 before scoring a goal late for the final tally. The loss was their third in five Big Ten matches, with the other two ending in a draw. 

    Nebraska's last win came way back on Sept. 5 against Loyola, Chicago. Since then it has played seven matches without a win. The Huskers have been very competitive, but just can't get over the hump right now.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16518846 (1)
    Golf

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round

    45 seconds ago
    Florida State Womens Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State

    45 seconds ago
    Nebraska Women's Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

    45 seconds ago
    Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Steelers

    45 seconds ago
    patrick-mahomes
    SI Guide

    AFC Contenders Clash on ‘Sunday Night Football’

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) pulls his jersey during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy